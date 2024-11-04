Atlantica’s Acquisition by Energy Capital Partners Nears Completion

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) has released an update.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is set to be acquired by Energy Capital Partners and co-investors, with the deal expected to close on December 12, 2024. All necessary regulatory approvals have been secured, and Atlantica plans to declare a final cash dividend subject to board approval. This acquisition marks a significant movement in the sustainable infrastructure sector, promising potential impacts on Atlantica’s stock and market positioning.

For further insights into AY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.