Atlantica’s Acquisition by Energy Capital Partners Nears Completion

November 04, 2024 — 08:27 am EST

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) has released an update.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is set to be acquired by Energy Capital Partners and co-investors, with the deal expected to close on December 12, 2024. All necessary regulatory approvals have been secured, and Atlantica plans to declare a final cash dividend subject to board approval. This acquisition marks a significant movement in the sustainable infrastructure sector, promising potential impacts on Atlantica’s stock and market positioning.

