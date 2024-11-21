Atlantica Yield Reports 2024 Financial Performance

Atlantica Yield ( (AY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Atlantica Yield presented to its investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a company specializing in renewable energy, storage, efficient natural gas, electric transmission, and water assets across North and South America, as well as EMEA regions. The company has released its financial results for the first nine months of 2024, showcasing a revenue increase of 7% year-over-year, amounting to $918.7 million. However, net profit saw a decline, reducing to $32.7 million from $46.1 million in the previous year. The company’s adjusted EBITDA rose by 4.8% despite a drop in operating cash flow and cash available for distribution. Significant developments include the operation of new assets in Colombia and Peru and the announcement of a strategic acquisition by Energy Capital Partners, expected to close by December 12, 2024. Atlantica’s management remains focused on growth, with a pipeline of renewable energy and storage projects under development, while maintaining high availability levels in its operational assets. The company’s forward-looking strategy indicates a continued emphasis on expanding its infrastructure portfolio and optimizing its financial and operational performance, even as it transitions to becoming a privately held entity.

