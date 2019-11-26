Atlantica Yield plc (AY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Atlantica Yield plc (AY) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.91, the dividend yield is 6.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AY was $25.91, representing a -0.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.15 and a 48.06% increase over the 52 week low of $17.50.

AY is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). AY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.18. Zacks Investment Research reports AY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 53.57%, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AY Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AY as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Solar ETF (TAN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TAN with an decrease of -5.02% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AY at 4.75%.

