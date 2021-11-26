Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.435 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.16% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $39.46, the dividend yield is 4.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AY was $39.46, representing a -18.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.49 and a 24.83% increase over the 52 week low of $31.61.

AY is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). AY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.63. Zacks Investment Research reports AY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 116.67%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ay Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.