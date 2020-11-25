Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.44% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $34.89, the dividend yield is 4.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AY was $34.89, representing a -8.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.98 and a 96.73% increase over the 52 week low of $17.74.

AY is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). AY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.59. Zacks Investment Research reports AY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 53.01%, compared to an industry average of -.5%.

