Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.38% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $36.71, the dividend yield is 4.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AY was $36.71, representing a -24.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.49 and a 42.34% increase over the 52 week low of $25.79.

AY is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). AY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.34. Zacks Investment Research reports AY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 687.5%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AY as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Opus Small Cap Value ETF (OSCV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OSCV with an increase of 16.71% over the last 100 days. TAN has the highest percent weighting of AY at 2.84%.

