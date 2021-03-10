Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AY has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of AY was $37.12, representing a -23.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.49 and a 109.3% increase over the 52 week low of $17.74.

AY is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). AY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.11. Zacks Investment Research reports AY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 931.25%, compared to an industry average of .7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

