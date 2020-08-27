Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.44% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.34, the dividend yield is 5.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AY was $30.34, representing a -6.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.50 and a 71.07% increase over the 52 week low of $17.74.

AY is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). AY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.16. Zacks Investment Research reports AY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -.82%, compared to an industry average of -3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AY as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (SIMS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SIMS with an increase of 48.96% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AY at 3.14%.

