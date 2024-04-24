Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) Soars 8.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) shares rallied 8.2% in the last trading session to close at $19.91. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 1.5% gain over the past four weeks.

Per a few media sources, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure received unusually large options trading on April 23. This must have boosted investors’ confidence in this stock, thereby resulting in the latest uptick in AY’s share price.

This owner of electric power assets is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.13 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -44.4%. Revenues are expected to be $240.87 million, down 0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 8.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on AY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is a member of the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry. One other stock in the same industry, Crescent Energy (CRGY), finished the last trading session 0.4% lower at $10.98. CRGY has returned -4.3% over the past month.

Crescent Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -26.8% over the past month to $0.16. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -50%. Crescent Energy currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

