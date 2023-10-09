Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) Moves 5.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) shares rallied 5.1% in the last trading session to close at $17.65. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 24.1% loss over the past four weeks.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure recently got a “Moderate Buy” rating from six research firms, as per a few media sources. This must have boosted investors’ confidence in this stock, thereby resulting in the latest uptick in AY’s share price.

This owner of electric power assets is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +363.6%. Revenues are expected to be $329.96 million, up 8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 60.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on AY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure belongs to the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry. Another stock from the same industry, Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC), closed the last trading session 0.9% higher at $22.95. Over the past month, BEPC has returned -12.3%.

For Brookfield Renewable Corporation , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.12. This represents a change of +52% from what the company reported a year ago. Brookfield Renewable Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (AY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.