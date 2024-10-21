News & Insights

Markets
AUB

Atlantic Union Prices Public Offering Of $350 Mln Of Shares

October 21, 2024 — 06:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. (AUB), a bank holding company, said on Monday that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 9.859 million shares at $35.50 per share for an offering sum of $350 million.

Net proceeds from the offering, to be closed on October 22, will be around $336 million.

The underwriters have been granted an option to purchase up to an additional 1.478 million shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AUB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.