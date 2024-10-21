Atlantic Union Prices Public Offering Of $350 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. (AUB), a bank holding company, said on Monday that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 9.859 million shares at $35.50 per share for an offering sum of $350 million.

Net proceeds from the offering, to be closed on October 22, will be around $336 million.

The underwriters have been granted an option to purchase up to an additional 1.478 million shares.

