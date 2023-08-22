Atlantic Union Bankshares' Preferred Shares, Series A Crosses Above 8.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's 6.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series A (Symbol: AUB.PRA) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.72), with shares changing hands as low as $20.01 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.09% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AUB.PRA was trading at a 17.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.44% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of AUB.PRA shares, versus AUB:
Below is a dividend history chart for AUB.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's 6.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series A:
In Tuesday trading, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's 6.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series A (Symbol: AUB.PRA) is currently off about 3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AUB) are off about 2.5%.
