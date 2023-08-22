News & Insights

Markets
AUB.PRA

Atlantic Union Bankshares' Preferred Shares, Series A Crosses Above 8.5% Yield Territory

August 22, 2023 — 02:10 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's 6.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series A (Symbol: AUB.PRA) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.72), with shares changing hands as low as $20.01 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.09% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AUB.PRA was trading at a 17.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.44% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of AUB.PRA shares, versus AUB:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for AUB.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's 6.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series A:

AUB.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's 6.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series A (Symbol: AUB.PRA) is currently off about 3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AUB) are off about 2.5%.

Also see:
 AREX Historical Stock Prices
 EGO YTD Return
 MLCO market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AUB.PRA
AUB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.