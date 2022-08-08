Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.30

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 26th of August to $0.30. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.6%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares' Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Atlantic Union Bankshares' payout ratio of 39% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 14.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 37%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NasdaqGS:AUB Historic Dividend August 8th 2022

Atlantic Union Bankshares Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.28, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 16% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Atlantic Union Bankshares has been growing its earnings per share at 10% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Atlantic Union Bankshares is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Atlantic Union Bankshares that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

