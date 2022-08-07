Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Atlantic Union Bankshares investors that purchase the stock on or after the 11th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.30 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.20 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Atlantic Union Bankshares has a trailing yield of 3.6% on the current share price of $33.32. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Atlantic Union Bankshares's payout ratio is modest, at just 39% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

NasdaqGS:AUB Historic Dividend August 7th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Atlantic Union Bankshares's earnings per share have been growing at 11% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Atlantic Union Bankshares has lifted its dividend by approximately 16% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Has Atlantic Union Bankshares got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Atlantic Union Bankshares ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Atlantic Union Bankshares for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Atlantic Union Bankshares that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

