Atlantic Union Bankshares Highlights 2024 Financial Prospects

October 25, 2024 — 04:30 pm EDT

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( (AUB) ) has provided an announcement.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is presenting forward-looking statements to investors, highlighting opportunities to gain market share and outlining financial prospects for 2024. The company’s strategy includes leveraging its acquisition of American National Bankshares, with caution towards various economic and market risks. These insights aim to provide a clearer understanding of the company’s future performance and potential, using both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to enhance financial analysis.

