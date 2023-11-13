Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's 6.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series A Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 11/15/23, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's 6.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series A (Symbol: AUB.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.43, payable on 12/1/23. As a percentage of AUB.PRA's recent share price of $19.81, this dividend works out to approximately 2.17%, so look for shares of AUB.PRA to trade 2.17% lower — all else being equal — when AUB.PRA shares open for trading on 11/15/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.73%, which compares to an average yield of 7.20% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of AUB.PRA shares, versus AUB:

Below is a dividend history chart for AUB.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.43 on Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's 6.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series A:

In Monday trading, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's 6.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series A (Symbol: AUB.PRA) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AUB) are up about 1.9%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.