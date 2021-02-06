Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. You can purchase shares before the 11th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 26th of February.

Atlantic Union Bankshares's next dividend payment will be US$0.25 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.00 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a trailing yield of approximately 2.9% on its current stock price of $34.98. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Atlantic Union Bankshares's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Atlantic Union Bankshares paid out more than half (52%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:AUB Historic Dividend February 6th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Atlantic Union Bankshares earnings per share are up 5.4% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Atlantic Union Bankshares has increased its dividend at approximately 15% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Atlantic Union Bankshares an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing at a reasonable rate, and the company is paying out a bit over half its earnings as dividends. In sum this is a middling combination, and we find it hard to get excited about the company from a dividend perspective.

If you want to look further into Atlantic Union Bankshares, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Atlantic Union Bankshares you should be aware of.

