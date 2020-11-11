Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AUB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that AUB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.32, the dividend yield is 3.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AUB was $30.32, representing a -21.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.86 and a 63.45% increase over the 52 week low of $18.55.

AUB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). AUB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.91. Zacks Investment Research reports AUB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -27.64%, compared to an industry average of -12.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AUB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AUB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AUB as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (KWT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KWT with an decrease of 0% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AUB at 4.5%.

