Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AUB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AUB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.25, the dividend yield is 3.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AUB was $37.25, representing a -12.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.45 and a 49.96% increase over the 52 week low of $24.84.

AUB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). AUB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.38. Zacks Investment Research reports AUB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 60.4%, compared to an industry average of 30%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the aub Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AUB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AUB as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (KWT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KWT with an increase of 13.14% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AUB at 4.29%.

