Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AUB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that AUB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of AUB was $36.54, representing a -3.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $38 and a 96.98% increase over the 52 week low of $18.55.

AUB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). AUB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.94. Zacks Investment Research reports AUB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.66%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AUB Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AUB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AUB as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (KWT)

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DPST with an increase of 245.7% over the last 100 days. KWT has the highest percent weighting of AUB at 5.49%.

