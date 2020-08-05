Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AUB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that AUB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.6, the dividend yield is 4.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AUB was $22.6, representing a -43.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.20 and a 21.83% increase over the 52 week low of $18.55.

AUB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). AUB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.82. Zacks Investment Research reports AUB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -40%, compared to an industry average of -19.7%.

