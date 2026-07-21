Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $158.05 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $16.82 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reported adjusted earnings of $185.47 million or $1.30 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to $415.37 million from $402.89 million last year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $158.05 Mln. vs. $16.82 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.11 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $415.37 Mln vs. $402.89 Mln last year.

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