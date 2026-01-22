Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Announces Rise In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $108.99 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $54.81 million, or $0.60 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reported adjusted earnings of $138.39 million or $0.97 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 80.2% to $330.16 million from $183.24 million last year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $108.99 Mln. vs. $54.81 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.77 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue: $330.16 Mln vs. $183.24 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.