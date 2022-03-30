Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.39, changing hands as low as $37.06 per share. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AUB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AUB's low point in its 52 week range is $32.31 per share, with $42.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.30.

