Atlantic Union Bankshares announces pricing of $350M common stock offering

Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) announced that it priced an underwritten public offering of 9,859,155 shares of its common stock at a price of $35.50 per share, for an aggregate offering amount of $350M. The approximate net proceeds of the offering will be $336M. Morgan Stanley & Co. is acting as lead book-running manager for the offering. BofA Securities is acting as book-running manager. Piper Sandler & Co. and Stephens are acting as co-managers for the offering.

