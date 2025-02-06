Atlantic Union (AUB) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Atlantic Union in Focus

Based in Glen Allen, Atlantic Union (AUB) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 1.19%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.34 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.55%. In comparison, the Banks - Northeast industry's yield is 2.53%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.49%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.36 is up 4.6% from last year. Atlantic Union has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 6.64%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Atlantic Union's payout ratio is 49%, which means it paid out 49% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

AUB is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $3.26 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 18.98%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that AUB is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

