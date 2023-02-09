Atlantic Security Holding Cuts Stake in Credicorp (BAP)

Fintel reports that Atlantic Security Holding has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.80MM shares of Credicorp Ltd. (BAP). This represents 16.74% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 16.12MM shares and 17.11% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.98% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.37% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.03% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Credicorp is $161.47. The forecasts range from a low of $132.31 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.03% from its latest reported closing price of $137.97.

The projected annual revenue for Credicorp is $18,894MM, an increase of 25.10%. The projected annual EPS is $67.31, an increase of 15.83%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 502 funds or institutions reporting positions in Credicorp. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAP is 0.63%, an increase of 8.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.50% to 67,867K shares. The put/call ratio of BAP is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 5,162K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,033K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAP by 14.96% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,095K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,594K shares, representing an increase of 16.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAP by 25.95% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 3,039K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,638K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,540K shares, representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAP by 15.34% over the last quarter.

Westwood Global Investments holds 1,642K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,623K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAP by 0.64% over the last quarter.

Credicorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Credicorp Ltd. is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru - BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

