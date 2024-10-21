News & Insights

Atlantic Sapphire Expands Capital for Growth

October 21, 2024 — 04:02 pm EDT

Atlantic Sapphire (AASZF) has released an update.

Atlantic Sapphire ASA has increased its share capital by NOK 32.08 million through the issuance of 641.7 million new shares as part of a rights issue, boosting its capital to NOK 358.54 million. This move supports the company’s expansion plans in land-raised salmon farming, particularly its ongoing projects in Florida, which aim to significantly increase production capacity.

