Atlantic Sapphire Expands Capital for Growth

Atlantic Sapphire ASA has increased its share capital by NOK 32.08 million through the issuance of 641.7 million new shares as part of a rights issue, boosting its capital to NOK 358.54 million. This move supports the company’s expansion plans in land-raised salmon farming, particularly its ongoing projects in Florida, which aim to significantly increase production capacity.

