Atlantic Navigation Plans Strategic Fleet Sale Amid Challenges

November 05, 2024 — 05:17 am EST

Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) Ltd. (SG:5UL) has released an update.

Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) Ltd. is set to sell 20 offshore support vessels amidst favorable market conditions and looming global economic challenges. The sale aims to enhance the company’s net tangible assets and focus more on ship management and maintenance services. This strategy reflects a proactive approach to navigating potential economic volatility and geopolitical uncertainties.

