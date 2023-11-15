Atlantic Lithium's Ghana project seen as major contributor to GDP - finance minister

ACCRA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Ghana's finance minister said on Wednesday in a budget speech that Atlantic Lithium's A11.AX Ghana mining project was expected to be a major contributor to the country's gross domestic product (GDP).
Ken Ofori-Atta said the project was forecast to produce some 360,000 tonnes of lithium a year and that the country's Minerals Income Investment Fund had acquired a 6% contributing interest in Atlantic Lithium's Ghana portfolio.
(Maxwell Akalaare Adombila and Christian Akorlie Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by Alexander Winning)
