News & Insights

World Markets

Atlantic Lithium's Ghana project seen as major contributor to GDP - finance minister

November 15, 2023 — 09:57 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

ACCRA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Ghana's finance minister said on Wednesday in a budget speech that Atlantic Lithium's A11.AX Ghana mining project was expected to be a major contributor to the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

Ken Ofori-Atta said the project was forecast to produce some 360,000 tonnes of lithium a year and that the country's Minerals Income Investment Fund had acquired a 6% contributing interest in Atlantic Lithium's Ghana portfolio.

(Maxwell Akalaare Adombila and Christian Akorlie Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by Alexander Winning)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.