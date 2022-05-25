US Markets

Atlantic Lithium to enter talks over investment from Ghana's mining fund

Helen Reid Reuters
Atlantic Lithium will enter talks with Ghana's Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) over potential investment in the lithium-focused exploration company, it said on Wednesday.

The London-listed company, which has lithium projects in Ghana and Ivory Coast, made the announcement after Ghana news site Citi Newsroom reported on Tuesday that the parties had begun discussions.

Atlantic said talks had yet to start with the fund responsible for managing Ghana's mining royalties and equity stakes in mines.

The MIIF plans to invest up to $60 million this year in companies in Ghana and further afield, the fund's chief executive told Reuters in March.

Atlantic Lithium was previously known as IronRidge Resources. IronRidge changed its name and demerged its gold assets into a separate company at the end of last year to focus on battery material lithium.

