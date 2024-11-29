News & Insights

Atlantic Lithium Faces Delays But Remains Optimistic

November 29, 2024 — 02:12 am EST

Atlantic Lithium (GB:ALL) has released an update.

Atlantic Lithium, an Africa-focused lithium exploration company, is facing delays in the ratification of its Mining Lease for the Ewoyaa project in Ghana due to political factors, impacting its timeline and finances. Despite this, the company remains optimistic about achieving key milestones, such as the Final Investment Decision, with strong support from partners like the Minerals Income Investment Fund and Assore. The company is confident in the long-term demand for lithium, driven by electric vehicle adoption, and believes its Ewoyaa project will be competitive due to its low-cost profile.

