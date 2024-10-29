News & Insights

Atlantic Lithium Expands Securities on ASX

October 29, 2024 — 11:47 pm EDT

Atlantic Lithium (GB:ALL) has released an update.

Atlantic Lithium Limited has announced the quotation of 9,442,378 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), with the issue date set for October 30, 2024. This move comes as part of a previously announced transaction, potentially signaling growth opportunities for the company in the lithium market. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact Atlantic Lithium’s stock performance.

