Atlantic Lithium Expands with New Share Issuance

October 30, 2024 — 02:33 am EDT

Atlantic Lithium (GB:ALL) has released an update.

Atlantic Lithium has issued 9,442,378 new shares at A$0.23 each through an institutional placement, bolstering their financial standing. This aligns with their ongoing efforts to advance the Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana, which aims to become the nation’s first lithium-producing mine. The project promises significant production potential, positioning Atlantic Lithium as a key player in the lithium market.

