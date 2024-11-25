Atlantic International secures contract with home goods distributor

Atlantic International (ATLN) announced its subsidiary Lyneer Staffing Solutions has been awarded a significant staffing contract with a leading international distributor of home goods. This global innovator specializes in designing and marketing a comprehensive range of household essentials, with a portfolio of well-known brands and a presence in major retailers worldwide. The partnership will initially focus on staffing flexible workforce solutions for one of the distributor’s major U.S. distribution hubs, creating up to 150 new job opportunities. Based on performance, the collaboration could expand to additional locations, with total expected revenue of up to $15M annually.

