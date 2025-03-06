Atlantic International Corp.'s Subsidiary Lyneer Staffing Solutions Expands Partnership with Major North American Baking Company

Atlantic's subsidiary Lyneer Staffing Solutions renews and expands a contract with a major baking company, securing $10 million.

Atlantic International Corp. announced that its subsidiary, Lyneer Staffing Solutions, has renewed and expanded a contract with a major North American baking company in Northern California, which is expected to generate approximately $10 million. This renewal highlights Lyneer's reputation for providing specialized workforce solutions in the food production industry. Both Lyneer CEO Todd McNulty and Atlantic CEO Jeffrey Jagid emphasized the importance of this partnership in deepening client relationships and driving growth. The expansion will take effect immediately, with staffing operations commencing soon at the new locations.

Potential Positives

Lyneer Staffing Solutions has secured a significant contract renewal, expanding its partnership with a premier North American baking company, which positions the company to capture approximately $10 million in spending.

The contract renewal signifies a strong vote of confidence in Lyneer’s capabilities to deliver high-quality workforce solutions, reinforcing its reputation in the food production industry.

This expanded partnership aligns with Atlantic's growth strategy and underscores the success of its acquisition strategy, aiming to deepen relationships with key clients across strategic industries.

The immediate effect of the contract renewal allows Lyneer to begin staffing operations at new locations shortly, indicating prompt revenue generation and operational expansion.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on a single significant contract for continued revenue generation may expose the company to risks should the client change directions or seek alternative staffing solutions in the future.

The emphasis on forward-looking statements indicates inherent uncertainties in the company's business strategies, suggesting that investors should be cautious about future performance expectations.

The press release contains standard disclaimers about forward-looking statements, which may signal to investors that past successes do not guarantee future results, potentially undermining confidence.

FAQ

What recent contract did Lyneer Staffing Solutions secure?

Lyneer Staffing Solutions secured a significant contract renewal with a premier North American baking company in Northern California.

How much is the expanded contract worth?

The expanded contract is positioned to capture approximately $10 million in spending.

What does this partnership signify for Lyneer?

This partnership represents a vote of confidence in Lyneer’s ability to deliver high-quality workforce solutions in the food production industry.

When will the new staffing operations begin?

Lyneer will begin staffing operations at the new locations in the coming weeks as the expanded contract goes into effect immediately.

How does this contract align with Atlantic's growth strategy?

This contract renewal aligns with Atlantic's strategy of deepening relationships with key clients across strategic industries, validating their acquisition strategy.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic International Corp. (“Atlantic”) (Nasdaq: ATLN), a leading provider of strategic staffing, outsourced services and workforce solutions, today announced that its subsidiary Lyneer Staffing Solutions (“Lyneer”) has secured a significant contract renewal with a premier North American baking company in Northern California.





The renewed partnership includes an expansion to additional locations, positioning Lyneer to capture approximately $10 million in spending. This expanded relationship underscores Lyneer's proven track record of delivering high-quality workforce solutions tailored to the specialized needs of the food production industry.





“This contract renewal represents a powerful vote of confidence in Lyneer’s ability to deliver consistent value to our clients,” said Todd McNulty, CEO of Lyneer. “By expanding our relationship with this valued client to additional locations, we’re strengthening our partnership and demonstrating our commitment to scaling our specialized workforce solutions across their operations. We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional talent that drives their business forward.”





Jeffrey Jagid, CEO of Atlantic, added, “This significant contract renewal aligns perfectly with our growth strategy of deepening relationships with key clients across strategic industries. Lyneer continues to be a vital component of Atlantic, and this expanded partnership further validates our acquisition strategy. We’re excited about the opportunities this presents for both companies as we continue to enhance our service offerings and drive shareholder value.”





The expanded contract will go into effect immediately, and Lyneer will begin staffing operations at the new locations in the coming weeks.







About Atlantic International Corp.







Atlantic International Corp. (“Atlantic”) (Nasdaq: ATLN) is a leading strategic staffing, outsourced services, and workforce solutions company executing a high-growth strategy. Through its principal operating subsidiary Lyneer, Atlantic provides its customers with complete HR solutions, operating 40+ independent on-site and vendor-on-premises facilities and paying over 12,000 employees weekly. According to Staffing Industry Analysts, Atlantic is among the largest national staffing companies servicing the light industrial, commercial, professional, finance, direct placement, and managed service provider verticals.





For more information about Atlantic International Corp., please visit www.atlantic-international.com.







Forward-Looking Statements & Safe Harbor Statement







This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.





With the exception of the historical information contained in this press release, the matters described herein, may contain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of Atlantic, and its subsidiary company Lyneer. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors.





Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.







Atlantic Investor Relations







investors@atlantic-international.com



