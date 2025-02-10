Atlantic International Corp. Subsidiary Lyneer Staffing Solutions Enters Strategic Workforce Agreement with Major North American Distributor

Atlantic International's subsidiary Lyneer Staffing Solutions secures a strategic agreement to provide staffing for a major North American distributor.

Quiver AI Summary

Atlantic International Corp. has announced a strategic workforce agreement through its subsidiary, Lyneer Staffing Solutions, with a prominent North American distributor in sectors such as aerospace, defense, automotive, and medical. This collaboration is projected to yield up to $10 million in business opportunities—split between $5 million for contract services and $5 million for direct hiring—across more than 20 locations in the U.S. CEO Jeffrey Jagid emphasized the growth potential aligning with the company's strategy, while Lyneer CEO Todd McNulty noted the opportunity to enhance their staffing services footprint. The agreement includes both temporary and permanent placement services, reinforcing Atlantic's position in the industrial staffing market.

Potential Positives

Lyneer Staffing Solutions has secured a strategic workforce agreement with a major North American distributor, expanding its market reach and service capabilities.

The agreement is expected to generate up to $10 million in business ($5 million in contract business and $5 million in direct hire spending), which may significantly impact Atlantic's revenue.

This deal allows Atlantic to enhance its presence in critical sectors such as aerospace, defense, automotive, and medical, highlighting its versatility and growth potential.

The partnership strengthens Atlantic's leadership position in the industrial staffing sector, indicating a competitive advantage in a growing market.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily emphasizes forward-looking statements, which suggests a reliance on projected outcomes that may not materialize, increasing uncertainty for investors.

The potential revenue from the contract, although significant, can be perceived as modest compared to Atlantic's total revenue of over $400 million, indicating limited impact on overall financial health.

FAQ

What is the new agreement announced by Atlantic International Corp.?

Atlantic's subsidiary, Lyneer Staffing Solutions, has entered into a strategic workforce agreement with a major North American distributor.

How much revenue is expected from the new staffing agreement?

The agreement is expected to generate up to $5 million in contract business and $5 million in direct hire spending.

Which sectors will benefit from Lyneer's staffing solutions?

Lyneer's staffing solutions will serve the aerospace, defense, automotive, and medical sectors throughout over 20 locations.

What types of staffing services does Lyneer provide?

Lyneer offers both temporary and permanent placement services as part of its comprehensive staffing solutions.

How does this agreement fit into Atlantic International's growth strategy?

This agreement aligns with Atlantic's strategy to expand its workforce solutions and capture a larger market share in staffing.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ATLN Insider Trading Activity

$ATLN insiders have traded $ATLN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATLN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL ROBERT JONES (Former CEO) has made 4 purchases buying 3,790 shares for an estimated $21,602 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEFFREY M JAGID (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 2,885,856 shares for an estimated $288

CHRISTOPHER BRODERICK (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 577,171 shares for an estimated $57

MICHAEL TENORE (General Counsel) purchased 577,171 shares for an estimated $57

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release



ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic International Corp. (“Atlantic”) (Nasdaq: ATLN), a leading provider of strategic staffing, outsourced services and workforce solutions, today announced that its subsidiary Lyneer Staffing Solutions (“Lyneer”) has entered into a strategic workforce agreement with a major North American distributor serving the aerospace, defense, automotive, and medical sectors. The agreement, which is expected to generate up to $5 million in contract business and up to $5 million in direct hire spending, enables Lyneer to provide comprehensive staffing solutions across more than 20 locations throughout the continental United States.





“We see significant growth potential in this agreement as it aligns with Atlantic International's strategy,” said Jeffrey Jagid, CEO of Atlantic International Corp. “Lyneer's workforce solutions expertise positions us to potentially capture a meaningful share of this client's staffing requirements.”





“This agreement presents an exciting opportunity to expand our workforce solutions footprint,” said Todd McNulty, Chief Executive Officer of Lyneer. “The potential to support contingent and direct hire staffing needs across multiple locations demonstrates our capability to serve as a key staffing provider.”





The agreement encompasses temporary and permanent placement services, strengthening Atlantic’s leadership position in the industrial staffing sector.







About Atlantic International Corp.







Atlantic International Corp. (“Atlantic”) (Nasdaq: ATLN) is a leading strategic staffing, outsourced services, and workforce solutions company executing a high-growth strategy. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Lyneer Investments LLC (“Lyneer”), Atlantic provides its customers with complete HR solutions, operating 40 independent on-site and vendor-on-premises facilities and paying over 12,000 employees weekly. According to Staffing Industry Analysts, Atlantic is among the top 20 largest national staffing companies servicing the light industrial, commercial, professional, finance, direct placement, and managed service provider verticals. Atlantic’s approximately 300 employees generated over $400 million in revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024.





For more information about Atlantic International Corp., please visit www.atlantic-international.com.





For more information about Lyneer Staffing Solutions please visit www.lyneer.com.







Forward-Looking Statements & Safe Harbor Statement







With the exception of the historical information contained in this press release, the matters described herein, may contain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of Atlantic, and its subsidiary company Lyneer. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors.





Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.







Investor Relations Contact







Atlantic IR







kfein@atlantic-international.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.