Markets
ATLN

Atlantic International Corp. Buys Circle8 Group In An All-stock Deal

January 23, 2026 — 08:33 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Atlantic International Corp. (ATLN), a strategic staffing and workforce solutions provider, Friday announced the acquisition of Circle8 Group, an IT and technology staffing company.

The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed and the said acquisition was completed as an all-stock transaction.

As per the company, this acquisition creates a diversified global workforce solutions platform with approximately $1.2 billion in annual revenue and expands its global footprint into European markets.

Further, Circle8 generated revenue of approximately $780 million in 2025 and is on track to reach $1 billion organically in 2026, Atlantic International added in a statement.

In pre-market activity, ATLN shares were trading at $3.96, up 5.33% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ATLN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.