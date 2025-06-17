Atlantic International Corp. Added to Russell 3000® Index Effective June 30, 2025

Atlantic International Corp. joins the Russell 3000 Index, enhancing visibility and growth opportunities for shareholders.

Quiver AI Summary

Atlantic International Corp. announced that it will join the Russell 3000® Index, effective June 30, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth and strategic vision. This inclusion acknowledges Atlantic's market position among the largest U.S. stocks, enhancing its visibility and potential to attract a broader shareholder base. CEO Jeffrey Jagid expressed optimism about the opportunities presented by this membership, while FTSE Russell highlighted the importance of regularly updating the index to reflect market dynamics, transitioning to semi-annual reconstitutions starting in 2026. The Russell indexes are heavily utilized by investment managers for benchmarking and managing assets, underscoring their significance in the financial markets.

Potential Positives

Atlantic International Corp. has been added to the Russell 3000® Index, enhancing its visibility in the market and credibility among investors.

This inclusion may lead to an expanded shareholder base as the Russell 3000 is widely followed by investment managers and institutional investors.

The membership serves as strong validation of the company's growth trajectory, strategic vision, and the value it provides across its diversified platform.

Involvement in the Russell 3000 Index can facilitate further investment opportunities and support the company's long-term objectives as it scales globally.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates that Atlantic International Corp. has only recently reached a significant milestone of inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index, which may suggest it has not yet sustained a long-term position of strength in the market.

The mention of the upcoming transition to a semi-annual reconstitution frequency for the Russell indexes might raise concerns about the increasing competition and volatility in the index, potentially affecting the stability of Atlantic's inclusion.

FAQ

What is the Russell 3000® Index?

The Russell 3000® Index includes the 3,000 largest U.S. stocks, ranked by total market capitalization.

When will Atlantic International Corp. join the Russell 3000® Index?

Atlantic International Corp. will be added to the Russell 3000® Index on June 30, 2025.

What does inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index mean for Atlantic?

Membership enhances Atlantic's visibility and provides opportunities for expanding its shareholder base and strategic goals.

Who manages the Russell 3000® Index?

The Russell 3000® Index is managed by FTSE Russell, a global index provider.

Why is the Russell 3000® Index significant for investors?

The index is widely used by investors for benchmarking and as a basis for index funds and investment strategies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ATLN Insider Trading Activity

$ATLN insiders have traded $ATLN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATLN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY M JAGID (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 2,885,856 shares for an estimated $288

CHRISTOPHER BRODERICK (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 577,171 shares for an estimated $57

MICHAEL TENORE (General Counsel) purchased 577,171 shares for an estimated $57

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release



ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic International Corp. (Nasdaq: ATLN), a leading provider of strategic staffing, outsourced services, and workforce solutions, today announced that it has been added as a member of the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 30, 2025, as part of the 2025 Russell indexes annual reconstitution.





The annual reconstitution of the Russell U.S. indexes captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, results in automatic inclusion in either the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, as well as in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.





“Inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index is an important milestone for Atlantic and a strong validation of our growth trajectory, strategic vision, and the value we bring to customers across our diversified platform,” said Jeffrey Jagid, Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic International Corp. “As we continue to scale globally, we are excited about the visibility and opportunity this inclusion provides to expand our shareholder base and further execute on our long-term objectives.”





Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. As of the end of June 2024, approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell U.S. indexes. These indexes are maintained by FTSE Russell, a global index provider.





Fiona Bassett, CEO of FTSE Russell, an LSEG business, commented: “The Russell indexes have continuously adapted to the evolving dynamic U.S. economy, and it’s crucial to fully recalibrate the suite of Russell U.S. Indexes, ensuring the indexes maintain an accurate representation of the market. The transition to a semi-annual reconstitution frequency from 2026 will ensure our indexes continue to represent the market and maintain the purpose of the index as a portfolio benchmark.”





For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, visit the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.







About Atlantic International Corp.







Atlantic International Corp. (Nasdaq: ATLN) is a publicly traded global platform of outsourced services and workforce solutions. Through its subsidiaries, including Lyneer Staffing Solutions, Atlantic provides tailored staffing, recruiting, and strategic outsourcing solutions across a wide range of industries and verticals. With a focus on innovation, operational excellence, and customer success, Atlantic continues to expand its global footprint while driving value for clients, employees, and shareholders.







About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business







FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $18.1 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell follows transparent rules-based methodologies informed by independent committees of market participants, embraces the IOSCO Principles, and is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).





For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.