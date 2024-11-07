Atlantic International Acquires Staffing 360 Solutions

Atlantic International ( (ATLN) ) has provided an update.

Atlantic International Corp. is set to acquire Staffing 360 Solutions, creating a leading player in the human capital management and outsourced services sector, with combined annual revenues expected to reach $620 million. This merger promises significant synergies and cost savings, enhancing profitability and shareholder value. Atlantic’s CEO, Jeffrey Jagid, will lead the combined entity, while Staffing 360’s CEO, Brendan Flood, will serve as President. Shareholders of Staffing 360 will receive 1.202 shares of Atlantic for each of their shares, with the transaction anticipated to close within 90 days, subject to regulatory approval.

