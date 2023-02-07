Atlantic Equities Upgrades Church & Dwight (CHD)

On February 6, 2023, Atlantic Equities upgraded their outlook for Church & Dwight from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.08% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Church & Dwight is $85.86. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 3.08% from its latest reported closing price of $83.29.

The projected annual revenue for Church & Dwight is $5,636MM, an increase of 4.84%. The projected annual EPS is $3.15, an increase of 85.07%.

Church & Dwight Declares $0.27 Dividend

Church & Dwight said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.09 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $83.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.31%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.28%, the lowest has been 0.98%, and the highest has been 1.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.64. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fundsmith LLP holds 8,458,025 shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,444,261 shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 16.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,240,451 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,154,716 shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 18.67% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,645,087 shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,413,438 shares, representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 13.37% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,598,715 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,588,511 shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 19.24% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,506,615 shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,373,118 shares, representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 18.29% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1607 funds or institutions reporting positions in Church & Dwight. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 2.07%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CHD is 0.2944%, a decrease of 11.7008%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.20% to 227,887K shares.

Church & Dwight Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER®, TROJAN®, OXICLEAN®, SPINBRUSH®, FIRST RESPONSE®, NAIR®, ORAJEL®, XTRA®, L'IL CRITTERS® and VITAFUSION®, BATISTE®, WATERPIK®, FLAWLESS®, and ZICAM®. These thirteen key brands represent approximately 80% of the Company's products sales.

