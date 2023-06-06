Atlantic Equities Initiates Coverage of Fedex (FDX) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, Atlantic Equities initiated coverage of Fedex (NYSE:FDX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.81% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fedex is 258.25. The forecasts range from a low of 181.80 to a high of $309.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.81% from its latest reported closing price of 221.08.

The projected annual revenue for Fedex is 95,532MM, an increase of 3.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.39.

Fedex Declares $1.26 Dividend

On April 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.26 per share ($5.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.15 per share.

At the current share price of $221.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.28%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.54%, the lowest has been 0.83%, and the highest has been 3.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.39 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.94%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fedex. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 1.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDX is 0.44%, an increase of 55.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.10% to 212,871K shares. The put/call ratio of FDX is 1.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 16,885K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,332K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 27.71% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 13,569K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,922K shares, representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 22.46% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 10,797K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 8,813K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,013K shares, representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 21.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,020K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,120K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 20.11% over the last quarter.

Fedex Background Information

FedEx Corp. provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $75 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its nearly 600,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities.

