Atlantic BidCo To Become Majority Shareholder Of Aareal Bank - Quick Facts

Atlantic BidCo To Become Majority Shareholder Of Aareal Bank

(RTTNews) - Atlantic BidCo GmbH announced it has exceeded the minimum acceptance threshold in the voluntary public takeover of Aareal Bank AG (AAALF.PK), securing a total of 74.62% of the shares after the end of the initial acceptance period. Upon closing, Atlantic BidCo will become the majority shareholder in Aareal Bank.

The additional acceptance period begins on 31 May 2022 and ends on 13 June 2022. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022 or the first quarter of 2023.

