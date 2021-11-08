Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) spikes 11% this week, taking one-year gains to 111%

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) share price has soared 110% return in just a single year. And in the last week the share price has popped 11%. It is also impressive that the stock is up 40% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Atlantic American investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's one-year performance.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Atlantic American went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're not surprised the market likes the growth. Inflection points like this can be a great time to take a closer look at a company.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:AAME Earnings Per Share Growth November 8th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Atlantic American shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 111% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 5% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Atlantic American better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Atlantic American is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

