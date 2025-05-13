Atlantic American Corporation Reports Q1 2025 Net Income of $0.8 Million, Marking a Recovery from Previous Year’s Loss

Atlantic American Corporation reports a net income of $0.8 million for Q1 2025, reversing last year's loss.

Quiver AI Summary

Atlantic American Corporation reported a net income of $0.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $2.0 million, or ($0.10) per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2024. This improvement was attributed to a $2.4 million increase in premium revenue, driven by better performance in the life and health sectors. The company's operating income also improved to $0.3 million compared to an operating loss of ($2.4) million a year earlier. However, the property and casualty segment faced higher losses this quarter, though management remains optimistic about upcoming rate adjustments. Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. expressed confidence in the company’s growth trajectory, highlighting robust new business momentum despite challenges in other areas.

Potential Positives

Atlantic American Corporation achieved net income of $0.8 million in Q1 2025, a significant turnaround from a net loss of ($2.0) million in Q1 2024, indicating improved financial performance.

Premium revenue increased by $2.4 million, or 5.3%, to $46.9 million in Q1 2025, reflecting strong business growth in the life and health segments.

The company reported operating income of $0.3 million in Q1 2025, a notable recovery from an operating loss of ($2.4) million in the same period last year, showcasing operational efficiency and revenue generation capabilities.

CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. expressed confidence in the company's long-term growth trajectory, highlighting positive momentum in the life and health segments and the expectation of improvements in property and casualty operations due to recent rate adjustments.

Potential Negatives

The increase in operating income is still relatively modest, showing only a small positive shift from an operating loss of ($2.4) million to a gain of $0.3 million.

The property and casualty operations reportedly faced elevated losses in the quarter, which may indicate ongoing challenges in this segment despite overall positive results.

The press release outlines various risks and uncertainties that could materially affect future results, highlighting potential vulnerabilities in the company's operations and financial position.

FAQ

What were Atlantic American Corporation's Q1 2025 net income results?

Atlantic American Corporation reported a net income of $0.8 million or $0.03 per diluted share in Q1 2025.

How much did premium revenue increase in Q1 2025?

Premium revenue increased by $2.4 million, or 5.3%, to $46.9 million in Q1 2025.

What caused the net income improvement in Q1 2025?

The increase in net income was primarily due to higher premium revenue and favorable loss experience in life and health operations.

What is Atlantic American Corporation's focus in the insurance market?

Atlantic American Corporation focuses on specialty markets in life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries.

Who are the key executives of Atlantic American Corporation?

Hilton H. Howell, Jr. serves as Chairman, President, and CEO of Atlantic American Corporation.

$AAME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $AAME stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



ATLANTA, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic American Corporation (Nasdaq- AAME) today reported net income of $0.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025 compared to net loss of ($2.0) million, or ($0.10) per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in net income for the first quarter of 2025 was primarily the result of an increase in premium revenue and favorable loss experience in the Company’s life and health operations. Premium revenue for the three month period ended March 31, 2025 increased $2.4 million, or 5.3%, to $46.9 million from $44.6 million in the three month period ended March 31, 2024.





The Company reported operating income (as defined below) of $0.3 million in the three month period ended March 31, 2025 compared to operating loss of ($2.4) million in the three month period ended March 31, 2024. The increase in operating income was primarily due to an increase in premium revenue and favorable loss experience in the Company’s life and health operations, as previously mentioned.





Commenting on the results, Hilton H. Howell, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to report strong quarterly results, highlighted by improved profitability and solid growth in insurance premiums. New business momentum within our life and health segments remains robust, reinforcing our confidence in the Company’s long-term growth trajectory. While our property and casualty operations faced elevated losses this quarter, we expect recent rate adjustments to begin positively impacting results in the coming periods. Looking ahead, we see significant opportunities and remain confident in our outlook for the remainder of 2025.”







Atlantic American Corporation is an insurance holding company involved through its subsidiary companies in specialty markets of the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. Its principal insurance subsidiaries are American Southern Insurance Company, American Safety Insurance Company, Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company, Bankers Fidelity Assurance Company and Atlantic Capital Life Assurance Company.









Note regarding non-GAAP financial measure: Atlantic American Corporation presents its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, from time to time, the Company may present, in its public statements, press releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, non-GAAP financial measures such as operating income (loss). We define operating income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding: (i) income tax expense (benefit); (ii) realized investment (gains) losses, net; and (iii) unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities, net. Management believes operating income (loss) is a useful metric for investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others because it isolates the “core” operating results of the Company before considering certain items that are either beyond the control of management (such as income tax expense (benefit), which is subject to timing, regulatory and rate changes depending on the timing of the associated revenues and expenses) or are not expected to regularly impact the Company’s operating results (such as any realized and unrealized investment gains (losses), which are not a part of the Company’s primary operations and are, to a limited extent, subject to discretion in terms of timing of realization). The financial data attached includes a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company’s definition of operating income (loss) may differ from similarly titled financial measures used by others. This non-GAAP financial measure should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.









Note regarding forward-looking statements: Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks, including, among others: the effects of macroeconomic conditions and general economic uncertainty; unexpected developments in the health care or insurance industries affecting providers or individuals, including the cost or availability of services, or the tax consequences related thereto; disruption to the financial markets; unanticipated increases in the rate, number and amounts of claims outstanding; our ability to remediate the identified material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; the level of performance of reinsurance companies under reinsurance contracts and the availability, pricing and adequacy of reinsurance to protect the Company against losses; changes in the stock markets, interest rates or other financial markets, including the potential effect on the Company’s statutory capital levels; the uncertain effect on the Company of regulatory and market-driven changes in practices relating to the payment of incentive compensation to brokers, agents and other producers; the potential impact of public health emergencies; the incidence and severity of catastrophes, both natural and man-made; the possible occurrence of terrorist attacks; stronger than anticipated competitive activity; unfavorable judicial or legislative developments; the potential effect of regulatory developments, including those which could increase the Company’s business costs and required capital levels; the Company’s ability to distribute its products through distribution channels, both current and future; the uncertain effect of emerging claim and coverage issues; the effect of assessments and other surcharges for guaranty funds and other mandatory pooling arrangements; information technology system failures or network disruptions; risks related to cybersecurity matters, such as breaches of our computer network or those of other parties or the loss of or unauthorized access to the data we maintain; and those other risks and uncertainties detailed in statements and reports that the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result, undue reliance should not be placed upon forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent developments, changes in underlying assumptions or facts or otherwise, except as may be required by law.











For further information contact:













J. Ross Franklin





Hilton H. Howell, Jr.









Chief Financial Officer





Chairman, President & CEO









Atlantic American Corporation





Atlantic American Corporation









404-266-5580





404-266-5505



































Atlantic American Corporation









Financial Data



































Three Months Ended













March 31,











(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data)











2025

















2024













Insurance premiums





















Life and health





$





28,582













$





26,674













Property and casualty









18,331

















17,878













Insurance premiums, net









46,913

















44,552

































Net investment income









2,442

















2,556













Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities, net









767

















(114





)









Other income









3

















3



































Total revenue













50,125





















46,997



































Insurance benefits and losses incurred





















Life and health









17,316

















19,112













Property and casualty









14,597

















12,813













Insurance benefits and losses incurred, net









31,913

















31,925

































Commissions and underwriting expenses









11,680

















12,666













Interest expense









774

















855













Other expense









4,723

















4,057



































Total benefits and expenses













49,090





















49,503



































Income (loss) before income taxes









1,035

















(2,506





)









Income tax expense (benefit)









233

















(508





)































Net income (loss)









$









802

















$









(1,998









)

































Earnings (loss) per common share (basic & diluted)









$









0.03

















$









(0.10









)

































Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure











































Net income (loss)





$





802













$





(1,998





)









Income tax expense (benefit)









233

















(508





)









Unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities, net









(767





)













114



































Non-GAAP operating income (loss)









$









268

















$









(2,392









)























































































March 31,









December 31,











Selected balance sheet data











2025

















2024

































Total cash and investments





$





268,424













$





265,696













Insurance subsidiaries









263,490

















258,675













Parent and other









4,934

















7,021













Total assets









388,436

















393,428













Insurance reserves and policyholder funds









220,520

















225,106













Debt









37,760

















37,761













Total shareholders' equity









102,385

















99,613













Book value per common share









4.80

















4.61













Statutory capital and surplus





















Life and health









33,468

















32,443













Property and casualty









47,614

















47,670































