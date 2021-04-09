Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 12, 2021

Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AAME prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that AAME has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of AAME was $3.98, representing a -75.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.97 and a 151.9% increase over the 52 week low of $1.58.

AAME is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK). AAME's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.53.

