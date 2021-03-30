Oil

Atlantia's unit to spend 650 mln euros in road maintenance in 2021

Contributor
Francesca Landini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

Atlantia's motorway unit plans to spend 650 million euros ($762 million) this year for the upkeep of the Italian highway network it manages, Autostrade per l'Italia Chief Executive Roberto Tomasi said on Tuesday.

Refiles to fix typo in second paragraph

MILAN, March 30 (Reuters) - Atlantia's ATL.MI motorway unit plans to spend 650 million euros ($762 million) this year for the upkeep of the Italian highway network it manages, Autostrade per l'Italia Chief Executive Roberto Tomasi said on Tuesday.

Following the 2018 deadly collapse of a bridge operated by Autostrade, the company increased its maintenance expenses from 400 million euros in 2019 to 650 million euros in 2020, Tomasi said, adding this year the investment would match 2020 levels.

($1 = 0.8525 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular