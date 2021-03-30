Atlantia's unit to spend 650 mln euros in road maintenance in 2021

Refiles to fix typo in second paragraph

MILAN, March 30 (Reuters) - Atlantia's ATL.MI motorway unit plans to spend 650 million euros ($762 million) this year for the upkeep of the Italian highway network it manages, Autostrade per l'Italia Chief Executive Roberto Tomasi said on Tuesday.

Following the 2018 deadly collapse of a bridge operated by Autostrade, the company increased its maintenance expenses from 400 million euros in 2019 to 650 million euros in 2020, Tomasi said, adding this year the investment would match 2020 levels.

($1 = 0.8525 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.