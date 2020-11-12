Atlantia's unit approaching deal over tariff system - CEO to Sole 24 Ore

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Atlantia's ATL.MI motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia has prepared documents to find an agreement with the government over a controversial plan on motorway tariffs and maintenance, the subsidiary's Chief Executive Roberto Tomasi told Il Sole 24 Ore.

A deal over the plan setting a tariff system and minimum maintenance and investment expenses for the motorway network would remove a key hurdle in talks between Atlantia and a consortium led by state-backed investor CDP to sell the infrastructure group's 88% stake in the toll-road business.

Sources have told Reuters at the end of October that a deal on the tariff system was near.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

