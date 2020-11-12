Atlantia's unit approaching deal over tariff system - CEO to Sole 24 Ore

Contributor
Francesca Landini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

Atlantia's motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia has prepared documents to find an agreement with the government over a controversial plan on motorway tariffs and maintenance, the subsidiary's Chief Executive Roberto Tomasi told Il Sole 24 Ore.

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Atlantia's ATL.MI motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia has prepared documents to find an agreement with the government over a controversial plan on motorway tariffs and maintenance, the subsidiary's Chief Executive Roberto Tomasi told Il Sole 24 Ore.

A deal over the plan setting a tariff system and minimum maintenance and investment expenses for the motorway network would remove a key hurdle in talks between Atlantia and a consortium led by state-backed investor CDP to sell the infrastructure group's 88% stake in the toll-road business.

Sources have told Reuters at the end of October that a deal on the tariff system was near.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters