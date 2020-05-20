Atlantia's Telepass unit does not need state-backed loans

MILAN, May 20 (Reuters) - Digital toll-road payment company Telepass does not need state-backed loans, the unit of Italian infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI said on Wednesday, denying media speculation it wanted to ask for funds guaranteed by Rome.

Atlantia, which is controlled by the Benetton family, said last month its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia and airport operator ADR had asked for up to a 1.5 billion euros in state-backed loans.

Autogrill AGL.MI, which is not part of Atlantia but is also controlled by the Benettons, is also considering a request for state-backed loans, a source close to the matter told Reuters, without adding details.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

