Atlantia's motorway unit signs 750 mln euro credit facility

Credit: REUTERS/Yara Nardi

MILAN, April 27 (Reuters) - Atlantia's ATL.MI motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia has signed a 750 million euro ($906 million), five-year revolving credit facility with the aim of strengthening its financial structure, it said on Tuesday.

The financing has been syndicated by Intesa Sanpaolo, BNP Paribas' BNL, UniCredit, Banco BPM and Natixis.

The facility includes an option to convert the loan into a sustainability-linked revolving credit facility following the publication of Autostrade's first sustainability report, expected by June 2021.

($1 = 0.8279 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Giulio Piovaccari)

